Manish Sisodia says BJP, L-G had prior knowledge of chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal

On Tuesday, a man allegedly tried to throw chilli powder at CM Kejriwal in the Delhi Secretariat.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leadership had prior knowledge of the chilli powder attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. On Tuesday, a man allegedly tried to throw chilli powder at CM Kejriwal in the Delhi Secretariat. Sisodia also alleged that the attack on Kejriwal was not probed in a proper manner. “(Union) Home Minister Rajnath Singh called Kejriwal and asked him to file a complaint in the attack on him. Is this the way an attack on a chief minister should be probed?” Sisodia said.

The Delhi Deputy CM further informed press that the attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP had termed the incident as “drama”, with its Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari demanding a high-level probe into it. “After failing to stop Kejriwal from working for the people of Delhi, now the BJP wants him eliminated. The entire series of events indicate that top BJP leadership had knowledge of the attack on Kejriwal,” Sisodia claimed.

Sisodia also slammed Delhi Police alleging it was acting on the directions of Centre and trying to save the accused. As per news agency ANI, the Delhi Police was probing whether it was a deliberate attempt. He further said that Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor also kept silent on the incident “which means he also knew about it”.

Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has said it will hold a protest at the BJP’s national headquarters on Wednesday to register its anger against the incident.