It’s Arvind Kejriwal vs Narendra Modi in 2024 polls: Manish Sisodia after 15-hour CBI raids

A day after the CBI raids in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

While addressing media, Sisodia said that the CBI raids have been carried out to stop all the good work done by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Post the conclusion of the 15-hour-raid by Central Bureau of Investigation at Sisodia’s residence, the Deputy CM further added that the main issue was the war between BJP government at the Centre led by PM Narendra Modi and Kejriwal.

“After a massive win in Punjab, Kejriwal is now being seen as a national contender, this is their problem. All these raids, which involve the ED, CBI, and other central agencies, are done to stop the Delhi CM.”

Sisodia asserted that he was not involved in corruption, and the only reason raids are done because he is the education minister.

The deputy CM said that the difference between PM Modi and Kejriwal is that while the Delhi CM learns and appreciates good work done by others, the PM, if he sees a government doing “good work, he wants to stop him” by putting all central agencies after the person.

“While Kejriwal works for the poor, PM Modi works for the billionaires. While Kejriwal works for the poor, the country, to improve health and education, PM Modi only sees how to overthrow governments, and to make one fearful by putting the CBI, ED, against the person.”

Sisodia added that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will be Kejriwal against PM Modi.

“All this while, we have been asked Modi vs who? In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it will be AAP vs BJP, it will be PM Narendra Modi vs Arvind Kejriwal. Now the whole country wants to works with Kejriwal, so PM Modi wants to stop. We are followers of Bhagat Singh, we wont’ be scared, we can go to jails too for India, but we will not fail our students, won’t stop treatment for the poor,” Sisodia said.

Also Read: ‘Won’t let you stop good work,’ tweets Kejriwal as CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence

When asked by reporters, why was he talking about health and education, when the raids were in connection with the excise policy, Sisodia replied saying that the issue was never excise policy or corruption, it was only to target Kejriwal.

“The issue was never excise policy or corruption, had that been the case, there would have been raids in Gujarat. There has been a hooch tragedy, but CBI and ED are not raiding there. The issue is how to stop Kejriwal.”

Speaking about the article that was published in the New York Times, that praised the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for overhauling the education system in the national capital, and particularly mentioned Sisodia’s for his role in transforming government-run schools since 2015, the deputy CM drew comparisons with the story that was covered by the American newspaper showing burning pyres during the COVID-19 crisis.

“NYT had earlier published a photo which showed burning pyres near the Ganges. This was a matter of shame as an Indian, on our governance, and how we were handling COVID. However, it is a proud moment that a reputed media house like the NYT is talking about Delhi’s education system. This is not my achievement, but the work of teachers of Delhi, and I would like to thank them, and generations of children would remember.”

Earlier, Sisodia told reporters gathered outside his residence that the central probing agency was being misused, maintaining that he was not involved in any wrongdoing.

Sisodia also said that his electronic gadgets, including computer and cell phone, were seized by the CBI during the raids. The raids, which began at Sisodia’s residence at 8 am, continued till 11 pm. Apart from Sisodia’s house in the national capital, the CBI also raided his office and 30 other locations across seven states.

Also Read: Close associates of Manish Sisodia diverted crores to public servants: What CBI has claimed in its FIR

Saying that he was unfazed by the CBI action against him, Sisodia said that the Kejriwal government was being stopped from doing “good work” by the Centre.

“The CBI team reached in the morning and searched the whole house. My family and myself extended them full cooperation. They seized my computer and mobile phone. They also took away some files,” he said, while adding that the CBI officials were cordial during the duration of the raid.