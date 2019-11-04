Manish Sisodia credits odd even as air quality improves in Delhi on day 1

Sisodia also took credit for the improvement of the air quality in the Delhi-NCR (ANI Image)

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday praised the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital. The deputy chief minister added that the odd-even traffic rationing scheme had been highly successful. He also thanked the Delhiites for complying with the rule.

“People of Delhi have owned up the Odd-Even scheme. There has been a high level of compliance till now. The first day has been highly successful. Total 192 challans have been issued today till now,” ANI quoted Sisodia as saying.

Sisodia also credited the scheme for the significant improvement of air quality in the Delhi-NCR as compared to Sunday. The PM 2.5 levels in the national capital dropped from 562 on Monday morning to 93 by 4pm. Sisodia said that the a number of factors were responsible for the change in air quality, but the odd even scheme had played a significant role.

The announcement came on a day when the Supreme Court rapped the Delhi government over the logic behind the traffic rationing scheme in the capital city. The court had termed the odd-even scheme as a gross violation of the fundamental right to life. The apex court had asked the Arvind Kejriwal-led government to provide data to prove that the rationing scheme improves air quality.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal has taken cognisance of deteriorating air quality in the city and directed authorities from the Delhi government, Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Ministry of Environment and Forests to appear before it on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court criticised governments at the Centre, states and civic authorities for their failure to reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR. The apex court also called the pollution in Delhi-NCR as ‘atrocious’. The court also ordered the high powered committee of states to meet today and to submit a report by Wednesday.