Manish Sisodia claims Centre has denied him permission to visit Austria

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday alleged the Centre has “denied” him permission to visit Austria, where, the AAP leader said, he wanted to share the “Happiness Curriculum” with the world. The curriculum launched by the Delhi government in July includes meditation, value education, and mental exercises for students of nursery up to class 8. On his deputy’s allegation that the Centre had denied him permission to visit Austria, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter said this is “dirty politics”.

The event is being organised by an organisation, and the deputy chief minister was supposed to go to Austria on Saturday for three days, according to a statement. “(Prime Minister Narendra)Modi ji does not want to let me present the message of happiness curriculum of the Delhi government’s schools before the world. “The Modi government has not given me permission to deliver my thoughts about happiness classes in Austria due to which I had to cancel my visit,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. Sisodia was going to share the happiness curriculum of Delhi at the event with educationists form all over the world, an official said. “The programme is organised on the use of happiness in education. He was to deliver his thoughts.

He was to be part of several panel discussion and several interviews were supposed to happen. “It would have only showcased India’s success in implementing happiness curriculum,” the statement stated. Sisodia’s case comes days after another Delhi Minister, Satyendar Kumar Jain, alleged that the BJP-led central government had denied him permission to him to travel to Australia on the invitation of a university in Sydney.`