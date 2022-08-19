‘Won’t let you stop good work,’ tweets Kejriwal as CBI raids Manish Sisodia’s residence

A team of CBI officials on Thursday morning reached the residence of Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Sisodia took to Twitter to confirm the development. In a series of tweets, Sisodia said that ‘the CBI is here and we welcome them’. The Deputy CM further said that, “we are staunchly honest people, who are building the future of lakhs of children of the country. This is very unfortunate that those who do good work for the country is harassed like this. That is why our nation has still not become number 1.”

सीबीआई आई है. उनका स्वागत है. हम कट्टर ईमानदार हैं . लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य बना रहे हैं.



बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि हमारे देश में जो अच्छा काम करता है उसे इसी तरह परेशान किया जाता है. इसीलिए हमारा देश अभी तक नम्बर-1 नहीं बन पाया. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 19, 2022

In another tweet, Sisodia said that he and his team will work with the CBI in its probe so that ‘the truth is revealed as soon as possible’. “So far, I have seen many cases but nothing came out of it. Same thing will happen with all this (Thursday’s development),” the Deputy CM said in another post. “Nothing can stop my work for good education,” he added.

Without taking names of any of the political detractors, Sisodia said that “they are worried because of stunning education work that we have done in Delhi. That is why they are cornering the health and education ministers of Delhi to stop the good work. We both (Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) are facing false charges. Truth will prevail in the courts.”

Expressing his solidarity for Sisodia, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that similar actions in the past didn’t result in anything, and the Deputy CM will come clean out of the Friday’s developments also. In his tweet, Kejriwal said that on a day when a Ney York Times report is lauding the work fo Delhi government, CBI is searching Sisodia’s place.