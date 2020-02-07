Manish Sisodia backs CBI action against OSD on corruption charges, says no issue with timing of arrest

Delhi Deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia welcomes CBI action against his OSD.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday hailed the CBI for arresting his OSD on corruption charges. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sisodia said whoever accepts a bribe must be put behind bars.

“I got to know that an officer who is posted at GST and has been an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with me for 5 years has been arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. What CBI did is right, strict action should be taken to set an example,” he said.

“I have no issues with the timing of the arrest, whoever takes bribe should be caught immediately. We have zero tolerance for corruption,” Sisodia added.

The central probe agency on Thursday arrested a Delhi government officer understood to be the Officer on Special Duty to Manish Sisodia in an alleged bribery case of Rs 2 lakh. The officer has been identified as Gopal Krishna Madhav. He was taken into custody in a late night operation for allegedly receiving a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to GST. Madhav was posted in the office of Sisodia in 2015.

The officer was taken to the CBI Headquarters for grilling. So far, no link to the involvement of Sisodia in the case has surfaced, PTI reported citing officials. The arrest comes two days before the crucial Delhi assembly election. Delhi goes to polls on Saturday, February 8.