Manipur viral video case: FIR over ‘false’ social media post alleging involvement of RSS member and his son

The Manipur Police have registered an FIR against unidentified people for allegedly circulating false pictures of a Rashtriya SwayamSevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and his son in the Manipur viral video.

The social media posts claimed that the father-son duo were involved in parading the two women naked in the north-eastern state of Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur violence: US expresses concern over sexual assault case in viral videos

The post has been shared on social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

In a statement by the Manipur Police on Sunday, the officials said its Cyber Crime Police Station (CCPS) had received “a report from a functionary of a political party that a picture of him and his son, collaged with a screenshot of the viral video of two women paraded, along with a caption that they were directly involved in the crime, was uploaded on various social media platforms”.

Also Read: Manipur video: Juvenile among six accused nabbed as police speed up probe

Amid nation-wide protests, Manipur Police have so far arrested five accused and have apprehended a minor in connection with the video which showed the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked by the mob.

The incident reportedly took place on May 4, in Kangpokpi district, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state.

The video went viral on Wednesday and provoked sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. Manipur Chief minister N Biren Singh ordered the police to investigate this case on priority. Six people have been arrested in connection with the heinous act till Monday.

The north-eastern state of Manipur has been facing a violent outbreak since May 3, after ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 160 people have been killed in the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)