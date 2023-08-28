Manipur violence: Three houses set on fire, weapons snatched from security guards in Imphal

Three abandoned houses were burned down and weapons were snatched from security guards on Sunday in separate incidents in Imphal, the capital city of the violence-hit Manipur.

Soon after the houses were set on fire, people gathered in the area and demanded state and central forces be deployed in the locality to allow them to enter the area, officials said, adding that the security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, PTI reported.

In another incident, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo at around 2 am on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda under Imphal PS in Imphal West district, police said, adding the snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine.

An investigation is on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said. Police, meanwhile, have launched multiple operations to retrieve the weapons and apprehend those involved, PTI reported.

Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra said, “It will be nearly four months since clashes started, but violence hasn’t stopped. Just two days prior to the Assembly session, two incidents were reported in the capital Imphal itself. It shows how the government machinery has completely failed.”

