Manipur violence: Supreme Court sets up all-women judicial panel to oversee relief, rehabilitation

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would constitute a committee comprising three former women high court judges to monitor aspects of Manipur violence other than the investigation, like relief and rehabilitation of those affected by the clashes in Manipur.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said that the committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon.

The CJI said the committee has been constituted to look into aspects other than investigation including rehabilitation and compensation. The court said that the order was passed as an effort to restore confidence, and faith in the rule of law and build trust.

The apex court also decided to appoint former IPS officer Datta Padsalgikar to oversee the investigation and report back to the court. The court has proposed to get five officers, not below the rank of DySP, from other states to oversee the CBI investigation.

It has further been proposed to direct 42 Special Investigation Teams (SITs) which are constituted by the government, to be supervised by 6 DIG rank officers from outside Manipur. These SITs should have one inspector from outside Manipur, the court said.

Denying any order on the transfer of trials outside Manipur, the court said, “It is premature to transfer trials. We are still at this stage of investigation. We are asking for reports from the committee,” the CJI said.

On August 1, the top court said there was a complete breakdown of law and order and constitutional machinery in Manipur. It had rapped the state police for a “tardy” and “lethargic” probe of incidents of ethnic violence, especially those targetting women.