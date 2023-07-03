Manipur violence: SC seeks status report on measures taken to curb clashes, ‘situation improving’, says state

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a detailed status report from Manipur government on the measures taken to curb ethnic violence in the state and the steps taken for rehabilitation camps for homeless and violence-affected people, deployment of forces, and the law and order situation.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing petitions on the Manipur violence. This included a plea challenging an order by the Manipur High Court over the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, and one by the Manipur Tribal Forum seeking protection for Kukis.

Also Read: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Imphal on two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur, to visit relief camps

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Manipur government, told the SC that “The situation is improving in the state, though slowly. Apart from civil police, Manipur rifles, companies of CAPF, 114 columns of Armt and Manipur Commandos have been deployed in the state.”

Mehta said the status report will be ready by Friday. He added that there is an improvement in the situation and the curfew time has been reduced to five hours.

Counsels appearing for the petitioners also appealed for a direction to the SG to “have a headcount of militants” to “explain the assault weapons”.

Also Read: Manipur crisis: Indian Army says women protesters interfering in operations, releases video evidence

Three tribals were killed and one was beheaded on Sunday night. This is the first case of beheading of tribals amidst Manipur violence, Gonsalves said. “The Kukis are not attacking. Kukis are defending. Meitis are crossing the lines. The army has stated that they’re not being allowed to do their job…,” Gonsalves added.

The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on July 10.

Manipur violence

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Also Read: Mizoram seeks urgent financial assistance as over 12,000 displaced individuals cross over from Manipur

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.