Manipur violence: Situation under control, says Army, no fresh violence reported

An uneasy calm prevailed in Manipur on Friday morning as no fresh violence was reported overnight between communities, police said, as reported by news agency PTI. However, gunfights were reported between security forces and hill-based militants in various parts of the state.

The Manipur government has given “shoot at sight” orders to contain the violence and Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the violence was a result of “misunderstanding” in the society, adding that the administration was taking all measures to bring the situation under control.

Heavy police deployment, including the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, were present in the north-eastern state following the violence in Torbung area in Churachandpur district during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday. The tribals of the state are protesting against the demand of Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The exchanges of fire were reported at Kangvai in Churachandpur district, western hill range of Phougakchao in adjoining Bishnupur district and Dolaithabi and Pukhao in Imphal East district, a senior police officer said. However, it was not immediately known whether there has been any casualty on either side.

The defence PRO, in a statement, said, “The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. The Indian Air Force (IAF) undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft.”

“Induction commenced on the night of May 4 and additional columns commenced domination with effect from wee hours of May 5. Domination & evacuation of civilians of all communities from affected areas continued throughout the night. Flag march in Churachandpur and other sensitive areas underway,” it added.

At least 55 columns of Army and Assam Rifles were deployed and more troops were brought in from Nagaland by road while IAF flew in reinforcements from Tezpur and Guwahati in Assam, defence officials said.

On Thursday evening, an angry mob torched two shopping malls in New Checkon and Chingmeirong areas of Imphal city were vandalised.

A tribal MLA, Vunzagin Valte, of Thanlon constituency was critically injured and was undergoing treatment at a hospital after he was assaulted by a mob on Thursday, reported PTI, citing an officer.

Meanwhile, neighbouring states of Manipur, including Mizoram, Nagaland, Assam and Tripura have offered help to contain the situation in the state.