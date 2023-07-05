The Rural Women Upliftment Society in Churachandpur organised a two-day health camp on July 3-4 to provide medical assistance to victims of the recent ethnic violence that has rocked the state since May 3, claiming over 100 lives till now.

The event was held at a community centre for those who have been displaced in the ensuing violence.

In the Churachandpur district, which was the epicentre of the violence, at least 12,000 internally displaced people have been residing in 106 camps in the town.

Over 800 patients received medical consultations at the two-day health camp.

Free medicines, including sanitary pads and diapers, were distributed to all patients to help the victims of the violence.

On May 3, a rally organised by the politically influential Meitei community demanding Scheduled Tribes status, descended into ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kuki communities, which has left nearly 120 people dead and several thousands in relief camps.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.