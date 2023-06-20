As many as 10 Opposition parties have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence on the continuing ethnic violence in Manipur. The parties, including the Congress, have sought the immediate intervention of the PM in resolving the crisis.

The letter, dated June 19, blames the “divide and rule politics” of the BJP government at the Centre and the state for their failure in containing the violence in Manipur. The letter also blamed Chief Minister N Biren Singh for failing to take preventive measures and prompt action to avert the situation and even termed him as the “architect” of the violence in the state.

The letter also referred to the “stoic silence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister” and stated that despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the state, “peace is hard to come by”.

The signatories to the letter included Congress, the Janata Dal (United) CPI, CPM, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, All India Forward Bloc, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

The Opposition parties said that firing must be immediately stopped and all armed groups be disarmed. Calling for adequate security measures, the letter demanded “strict adherence to ground rules of “Suspension of Operation” by Kuki militants under “SoO”.

The letter also rejected the demand for a separate administration for Kukis that was voiced by 10 MLAs, including two ministers, of the Kuki tribe. The signatories to the letter stated that they stood for the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur and thus were against the demand.

Among other demands, the parties demanded a relief package higher than the Rs 101.75 crore announced by the Centre and the reopening of the National Highway No. 2 which connects Imphal to Dimapur.

“National Highway No. 2, connecting Imphal to Dimapur, the lifeline of Manipur, has been blocked by some Kuki organisations living along the highway since 3rd of May. Movement of essential commodities and other goods has been completely disrupted resulting in their non-availability and hike in prices,” the letter said.

The parties also called for strict vigilance along the Manipur-Myanmar border to prevent the influx of illegal migrants because of disturbed conditions in the state.