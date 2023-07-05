scorecardresearch
Manipur violence: One dead, soldier injured as mob targets security camp for weapons in Thoubal 

Tension erupted in Thoubal district of Manipur when a mob attempted to seize weapons from a security camp, leaving one person dead and several others, including an Assam Rifles soldier, injured.

Written by Aastha Monga
Manipur violence| one person shot dead|
Security forces personnel lob teargas shells to disperse rioters after a mob allegedly attempted to loot weapons from an India Reserve Battalion located in Khangabok, in Thoubal district of Manipur. (PTI Photo)

Tension flared up in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Monday morning as a mob targeted a security camp in an attempt to seize weapons, resulting in one fatality and several injuries, including an Assam Rifles soldier. 

The incident took place in the Wangbal area when security forces opened fire on the mob to prevent them from robbing the armory of the 3rd IRB (India Reserve Battalion). Authorities have since tightened security in the region.

According to the police, one person was killed, and multiple others were injured during the confrontation. Local sources identified the deceased as a 27-year-old village volunteer. 

Reports suggest that a significant number of individuals from various villages, including Heirok, Wangjing, Wangbal, and Khangabok, had gathered at the IRB battalion in an attempt to acquire weapons, leading to the violent clash.

In response to the escalating situation, additional units of the Rapid Action Force and Assam Rifles were deployed to reinforce the security in the area. These reinforcements encountered roadblocks at multiple locations but managed to reach the IRB battalion. 

However, during their deployment, one Assam Rifles soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, and a military vehicle was set ablaze.

Enraged by the killing, the mob also targeted a house belonging to an IRB personnel member, setting it on fire. In an effort to regain control and maintain order, the authorities decided to shorten the curfew relaxation period, reducing it from 5 am to 2:30 pm.

Manipur

First published on: 05-07-2023 at 13:38 IST

