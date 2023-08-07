Manipur violence: NDA ally withdraws support from Biren Singh government as clashes continue

With ethnic violence continuing for months in Manipur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in the northeastern state lost an ally, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), on Friday.

KPA president Tongmang Haokip wrote a letter to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, apprising her of the party’s decision to withdraw support from the state government.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration, the continued support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous. Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void,” said the letter by KPA chief Tongmang Haokip.

The withdrawal comes in light of ethnic violence in Manipur, which has plagued the northeastern state for the past three months, resulting in the loss of over 170 lives.

The move by KPA is unlikely to pose any threat to Chief Minister Biren Singh’s government. With two MLAs, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat, the KPA holds a modest presence in the 60-member Manipur House.

Meanwhile, the BJP holds the largest number of seats with 32 members. Additionally, the party enjoys the backing of five NPF MLAs and three independent legislators.

The recent incident of violence took place on Saturday along the Bishnupur-Churachandpur border when day-long mortar and grenade attacks killed at least six people.

The violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 between the Kuki tribe and the Meiteis over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. At least 170 people have been killed and thousands internally displaced since then.

(With inputs from PTI)