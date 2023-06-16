Amid the ongoing unrest in Manipur, Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh’s residence was set on fire by a mob at Kongba in Imphal late on Thursday night.

#WATCH | Manipur: A mob torched Union Minister of State for External Affairs RK Ranjan Singh's residence at Kongba in Imphal on Thursday late night. https://t.co/zItifvGwoG pic.twitter.com/LWAWiJnRwc — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

While speaking to the media, MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said, “I am currently in Kerala for official work. Thankfully, nobody got injured last night at my Imphal home.The miscreants came with petrol bombs and the ground floor and first floor of my house are damaged.”

At approximately 11 pm on Thursday, a crowd forcefully entered Ranjan Singh’s residence and tried to set ablaze his property. The outnumbered house guards stationed at the residential gate were unable to prevent the mob’s entry.

The attack on Singh’s house was the latest in a series of attacks on the residences of politicians. On Wednesday, unidentified attackers torched Manipur minister Nemcha Kipgen’s official residence when she was not there. No one was injured in the incident. This is the second time that the minister’s house has been attacked by a mob. During the attack in May, the security personnel fired in the air to disperse the mob.

It was the latest incident of violence in the northeast state which has been witnessing clashes between two groups over the demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Over 100 people have died since May 3 in clashes between the Meiteis, who live in and around the state capital Imphal valley, and the Kuki tribe, who are settled in the hills, over the valley residents’ demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.