Manipur violence: Mob sets open gym facility on fire ahead of CM’s visit, Section 144 imposed in Churachandpur

After a mob set on fire an open gym facility which was to be inaugurated by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, mobile internet services in two districts – Churachandpur and Pherzawl – were suspended with immediate effect from Friday to maintain law and order, reports The Indian Express.

An open gym constructed at PT Sports Complex in New Lamka, Churachandpur district which was to be inaugurated on Friday afternoon by the CM was torched by the mob, who also vandalised the public meeting venue at Sadhbhav Mandap, on Thursday night.

An order issued by the state Home Department stated that the decision was taken to curb the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

“To prevent any loss of life or danger to public/private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms,” the order read.

Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of three or more persons, was also imposed in the district headquarters of Churachandpur until further orders.

The violence which was carried by volunteers and supporters of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) took place on Thursday night, a source told IE.

The forum has called for an eight-hour total shutdown in Churachandpur in protest against the land and forest survey carried out by the state government. It had also announced non-cooperation with government programmes in the districts.

In a statement, the ITLF said it started the agitation as the state government was not addressing the plight of the people.

“ITLF had submitted several memoranda to the government of Manipur to voice our grievances and apprehensions about the survey carried out by the state pertaining to Reserved Forest/Protected forest and wetland and eviction of villagers. Even after repeated memoranda, the government has shown no signs of willingness, no sincerity to address the plight of the people,” it said.