Manipur violence: CRPF moves DIG-rank officers from Nagaland, Assam amid ongoing unrest

In a significant strategic decision aimed at addressing the escalating violence and unrest in Manipur, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General, Sujoy Lal Thaosen, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, has redefined the operational ranges in the region and transferred two senior DIG-rank officers from Nagaland and Assam to Manipur.

The move comes nearly two months after ethnic clashes erupted in May, leaving the region fraught with instability.

The primary motive behind this reshuffle is to ensure effective control and proper supervision of the approximately 5,000 CRPF personnel deployed in Manipur. The surge in personnel deployment to the region has been unprecedented, with the number of units increasing from six to 57 companies.

Also Read: Manipur video sparks massive outrage – Who said What?

Given this substantial reinforcement and the prospect of an extended deployment for at least six months, it has become essential to enhance oversight and coordination of the CRPF operations in the state.

The official order, issued on July 18 by IG (Operations) Anshuman Yadav, states, “In view of the present security scenario in Manipur and increased level of CRPF deployment, supervision of senior officers of DIGs across strategic places of the state has been felt essential and crucial. Accordingly, to have effective control and supervision over the existing and additional companies deployed in Manipur, DIG (Ops) Kohima and DIG (Range) Silchar are temporarily placed in Manipur with immediate effect by establishing tactical headquarters.”

Also Read: Manipur video incident: House of main accused who paraded women naked set on fire by miscreantsy

Prior to this decision, the Imphal Ops Range consisted of the districts Imphal West, Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Thoubal, Kakching, Churachandpur, Chandel, and Bishnupur. Now, with the redefined operational ranges, two new regions have been established: Ops Range Kangpokpi and Ops Range Jiribam.

“There are four jurisdiction/districts, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Ukhrul and Kamjong under the Ops Range Kangpokpi and four jurisdiction/districts, Jiribam, Pherzawal, Noney and Tamenglong, under the Ops Range Jiribam. DIG (Kohima) will take additional charge of Range Kangpokpi by establishing a tactical headquarters at Kangpokpi and another new DIG will take tactical headquarters at Jiribam,” the order states.

Clarifying the new arrangement, IG Anshuman Yadav said, “Consequently, the operations jurisdiction of ranges in Manipur has been redefined/modified. The operations jurisdiction of all the battalion headquarters and companies, existing as well as additional, will remain with the DIGs concerned under whose jurisdiction they are deployed, as per the new arrangement. All the resources, including staff and vehicles, for the functioning of these tactical headquarters will be shared from their original headquarters.”

Currently, the Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched a total of 124 companies to Manipur, comprising 57 CRPF, 10 Rapid Action Force (RAF), 48 Border Security Force (BSF), four Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and five Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) units.