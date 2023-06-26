Manipur violence: Congress ramps up attack on BJP, retierates demand to sack CM Biren Singh

The Congress party has demanded the removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violence that has hit the state for nearly two months, insisting that normality is not possible until Chief Minister N. Biren Singh is removed.

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh presented an eight-point charter of demands at the all-party meeting which demanded the immediate removal of incumbent CM Biren Singh.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that while Manipur is “burning”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “silent”, Home Minister Amit Shah is “ineffective” and Chief Minister N Biren Singh is “non-functional”.

The Congress also said that the all-party meeting on Manipur convened by Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday was an eyewash as the party’s representative and the senior-most leader from Manipur, three-time elected Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, was not allowed to fully put forth his point of view.

According to sources, Ibobi Singh was not given enough time to explain. He spoke for barely seven-eight minutes. When Ibobi Singh asked for an additional three-four minutes, the Home minister asked him to meet him personally.

Ramesh said it was sad that a person who had been the chief minister of Manipur for 15 years was given barely seven-eight minutes to voice his concerns.

“Ibobi Singh knows Manipur better than others but the central government was not interested in hearing what he had to say. The three-hour long meeting allowed a former chief minister to speak only for seven minutes. This is shocking and insulting,” he said.

Ramesh also added that the meeting had little relevance in the absence of PM Modi.

Congress presents charter of demands

In the eight-point charter of demands, Congress stated that these steps were necessary for the restoration of peace in Manipur. The demands are: