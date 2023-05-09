Manipur violence claimed 60 lives, says CM Biren Singh, announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh

Six days after violence hit Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses including religious places were burnt in the ethnic violence that rocked the northeastern state.

Addressing a press conference in capital Imphal on Monday, the CM announced ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh to those who suffered major injuries and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries.

“These are very very unfortunate incidents. I appeal to people to bring peace together at the earliest,” Singh said, adding that 1,700 houses including temples and churches have been burnt down during the violence.

VIDEO | "I appeal to the people of Manipur, we should together try to bring peace in the state," says Manipur CM @NBirenSingh addressing a press conference on #ManipurViolence. pic.twitter.com/CgF0tQxAWE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2023

Violence erupted in ten districts of Manipur, including Churachandpur, on Wednesday (May 3) during a tribal solidarity march protesting the demand by the politically influential Meitei community for Scheduled Tribes status. Indian Army, Assam Rifles and central forces were deployed in the state following the violence which spread to the entire state.

The CM said that Rs two lakh will be paid to those whose houses were destroyed and the BJP government will rebuild them.

“In the wake of the unfortunate incident that happened in Manipur, more than 20,000 people who were left stranded in relief camps have been moved to safety till today. Another 10,000 more stranded people will be transported to safety as soon as possible… Human lives are precious and destroying homes and properties are unacceptable,” Singh said, as quoted by PTI.

He said that the state government has taken steps to bring back stranded people from different parts of the state, including Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Imphal West, Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, and for the purpose, a cabinet panel has been formed.

He said that a total of 1,041 guns were looted from security force personnel, out of which 214 have been recovered, and requested those involved in looting to return it to the nearest police station, failing which a “mass combing operation” will be launched.

“The SPs have been directed to identify vulnerable areas and ensure round-the-clock provision of full-proof security and protection for land and property, in the absence of their owners. They have been directed to take immediate action as per law against persons attempting to loot or occupy such land and property,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, security advisor to the CM Kuldeep Singh said that the situation in the state is returning to normalcy, and 218 FIRs were registered against miscreants involved in the rioting.