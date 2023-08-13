Manipur violence: CBI to take over nine more cases

Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will now be investigating nine more cases related to Manipur violence. The total number of cases probed by the agency in connection with the violence in the ethnic strife-hit state rises to 17, reports PTI.

The CBI has so far registered eight cases, including the viral video case, in which two Kuki women were allegedly sexually assaulted and paraded naked by a mob. The probe agency is likely to take over one more case of alleged sexual assault in the state’s Churachandpur district.

The 26-second video of the incident went viral on social media soon after it surfaced on July 19, sparking a nationwide uproar.

Also Read Deafening silence: The horrific crime in Manipur and long inaction by the State is simply unacceptable in any civilised country

With the society divided on ethnic lines, the CBI is facing the critical task of avoiding allegations of bias during the Manipur operation as any involvement of people from one community will result in fingers pointed from the other side, said officials.

Several of these cases being probed by the CBI may attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which can be probed by a deputy superintendent of police rank officer, reports PTI, citing sources.

Since the deputy SPs cannot be supervisory officers in such cases, the agency will mobilise its superintendents of police to supervise and monitor the investigations, they said.

The central probe agency will transfer all forensic samples to its Central Forensic Science Laboratory as any sample collection or its investigation by any attendant from either of the two warring communities may result in question marks on the fairness of the investigation, they said.

The CBI has also mobilised women officers in the state for investigation of cases related to crimes against women which is a mandatory requirement for recording statements and questioning purposes, they said.

Officials in the know of the developments said the probe by the central agency would not be limited to these 17 cases. Any other case related to crime against women or sexual assault may also be referred to it on priority, officials said.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in the state since May 3, which has claimed the lives of over 160 people in the north-eastern state.