Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah has convened an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur, the Centre’s first outreach to political parties across the spectrum on the burning issue.

The meeting comes amid continuing ethnic clashes in Manipur since May 3 that have claimed 110 lives so far. The continuing violence and hardened ethnic faultlines have put the central government under the scanner with several Opposition parties coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party governments in the state and the Centre.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday evening, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Home Affairs informed that Shah has called an-party meeting on June 24 to discuss the situation. “Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah has convened an all-party meeting on 24th June at 3 PM in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur,” the post read.

Interestingly, the announcement came soon after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NDA’s Northeast chapter, met Shah in New Delhi. Sarma also visited Imphal on June 10 and met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other political leaders in the state.

Sonia Gandhi appeals for peace in Manipur

The announcement came just hours after Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi issued an appeal for peace and harmony in Manipur. In a video message put out last evening, Gandhi said that the violence in Manipur had left a “deep wound” in the conscience of the nation.

“It is heart-breaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other,” she said, adding that embarking on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit.

“As a mother, I understand your pain and I appeal to your good conscience to lead the way. It is my sincere hope that over the coming weeks and months, we set out on the long journey of rebuilding trust and emerge stronger from this trial. I have immense hope and faith in the people of Manipur and I know that together we will overcome this ordeal,” she added.

Manipur: Violence continues, 3 injured in fresh firing

Three people were reported to have sustained injuries in a suspected IED blast in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday evening, The Indian Express reported, citing a defence source. A Scorpio which was parked in Kwakta, located in Bishnupur district, exploded around 7:15 pm in what was likely to be an IED blast, the report said, citing the defence source.

The report added that bystanders had reported that they observed a driver leaving the vehicle before the blast with no one inside it. The three people injured in the incident have been taken to Bishnupur district hospital.

Separately, incidents of firing close to midnight on Tuesday were also reported near Sugnu, and in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday evening. News agency PTI reported that an exchange of fire was also reported between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles team at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday.