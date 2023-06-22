Manipur violence: 3 injured in suspected IED blast, fresh firing continues

At least three people were injured in a suspected IED blast in a parked car in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Wednesday evening as fresh incidents of violence continued in the ethnic clashes-torn state.

At Kwakta in Bishnupur district, a blast occurred in a Mahindra Scorpio car parked on the road. Eyewitnesses informed security personnel that the blast happened within minutes of the driver exiting the vehicle after parking it at a culvert on the main road around 7.15 pm, The Indian Express reported.

Three people injured in the incident were taken to Bishnupur district hospital.

The incident came hours before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will convene an all-party meeting on June 24 in New Delhi to discuss the situation in the state which has been roiled by ethnic clashes that have claimed more than 110 lives.

There were also incidents of firing close to midnight on Tuesday night, near Sugnu, while there was fresh firing in Kangpokpi district on Wednesday evening.

An exchange of fire between unknown gunmen and Assam Rifles team was also reported at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district at 5 am on Thursday, PTI reported. The situation has been brought under control and search operations for the gunmen are on.

These incidents continue to take place 50 days after violence began in the state on May 3, even as internet services continue to be suspended.