The districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, and Churachandpur have recorded the highest number of casualties during two months of violence in Manipur, a report submitted by the state government to the Supreme Court on Monday has revealed.

The report was submitted as per the court’s directions on July 3, seeking an updated status on the situation. Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi submitted the report, revealing that a total of 142 deaths were documented between May 3 and July 4, attributed to the violence.

The breakdown of fatalities by district sheds light on the distribution of casualties. Imphal West and Imphal East districts collectively accounted for 58 deaths, with 29 deaths reported in each district. The capital city initially witnessed mob violence in May, which later spread to the outskirts bordering the hill districts. Churachandpur, another focal point of the violence, reported 26 deaths.

Additionally, Kakching and Bishnupur districts in the valley recorded a high number of deaths, with 21 and 18 respectively. Kangpokpi, a hill district affected by violence in peripheral areas, reported eight deaths. Other districts with recorded deaths include Tengnoupal (4), Thoubal (4), Kamjong (2), and Chandel (1).

The report also highlighted incidents of arson, with a total of 5,053 reported cases until July 3. Kangpokpi had the highest number of arson incidents at 1,091, followed by Churachandpur with 1,043. Imphal East reported 938 incidents, and Bishnupur recorded 528.

Furthermore, the number of people residing in relief camps has been steadily increasing. The report stated that approximately 54,488 individuals have been displaced and are currently seeking shelter in these camps. In Churachandpur, 14,816 people are residing in 102 relief camps, while in Kangpokpi, 12,740 people are accommodated in 60 camps.

As of 5 pm on July 4, a total of 5,995 FIRs have been registered across the state. Law enforcement authorities have made 181 arrests, although 108 individuals have been released on bail, and two on Personal Recognisance bond.

Regarding security measures, the state informed the Supreme Court that security forces are dismantling bunkers, “a cause of concern for the society in both hills and valley”.

Additionally, security personnel are providing protection to civilians engaged in agricultural activities and escorting the transportation of essential goods from Jiribam district to Imphal.

Violence persisted in the state on Monday, resulting in the death of a police officer and injuries to 10 individuals during an exchange of fire late Sunday night. The incident occurred between two communities in Phayeng and Singda villages in Kangchup, according to an official statement.