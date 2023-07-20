Manipur video sparks massive outrage – Who said What?

The horrific video from Manipur, which showed two women being paraded naked by a group of men, who were also seen sexually assaulting them, has triggered widespread condemnation and reactions from across the political spectrum. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the incident had filled his heart “full of pain and anger” and assured that “no guilty will be spared”, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said after the video surfaced online, the first arrest in the case was made on Thursday morning.

Manipur incident: Top developments and comments

-The incident reportedly took place on May 4, where two women from the Kuki-Zomi community were being paraded naked by a mob of men and being sexually assaulted, a video which went viral on Wednesday showed.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first remarks on the Manipur violence that erupted on May 3, said that the “whole country has been insulted”. Speaking to reporters at the start of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, PM said, “I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen the law and order situation in their states, especially to take the strictest steps to protect our mothers and sisters.”

“I want to assure the countrymen that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step after another, with all its might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” Modi said.

-The PM’s remarks came on the same day when the Supreme Court made an observation on the Manipur situation, and said that it was “deeply disturbed”. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud conveyed its concern to Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and said that it will the union government sometime to act and will “step in” if nothing was happening on the ground.

“Why we asked you to be present is because we are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged yesterday about the way those two women were paraded in Manipur. We want to express our very very deep concern as a court on what’s happening,” the Court said.

“The visuals which have appeared in the media would indicate gross constitutional violations and infractions of human rights. Using women as an instrument in perpetrating violence in a charged atmosphere is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy. We direct both the Union Government and the State Government to take immediate steps and to apprise the court of what action has been taken,” it said.

-Chief Minister N Biren Singh, in a tweet, said that first arrest in the case was made on Thursday.

“My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning,” he tweeted.

“A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society,” he added.

-The Congress hit out at PM Modi, over his remarks on the Manipur video, saying that “he completely sidestepped the issue of the ongoing ethnic conflict”.

“In Manipur, it took 15 days to register an FIR against unknown persons and today, 64 days later, for the CM of Manipur to claim that arrests have been made. There has been a complete and total collapse of law & order and administration in Manipur,” Congress’ general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh, said.

-Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleged, “The politics of hate of the RSS and the politics of vote of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur.”

“The family members of sisters and daughters will definitely think once before even looking towards the BJP,” he said.

-The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognisance and asked the state police chief to take prompt action in the matter.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said she has been informed that the main accused has been arrested and others would be apprehended soon.

-Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said she spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the video and was informed that an investigation was underway and assured that no effort will be spared.

-Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the situation in the neighbouring state “seems to have worsened” and sought immediate action into the matter. “Brutal violence in Manipur not only affects the neighbouring state but the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened! I was really shocked and shaken to see the video,” he tweeted.

“I re-quote – ‘Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so!’

-Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, “Numbed by the horrific pictures of two women being paraded naked and assaulted by a mob in Manipur. Those at the top cannot feign ignorance. Fact of the matter is that they have unleashed rabid rabble-rousing elements for their own electoral gains and dont know how to rein them in anymore.”

-Terming the BJP as “Brijbhushan Janata Party”, the AAP said the Centre should be held accountable for the alleged parading naked of two women in violence-hit Manipur. Addressing a press conference here, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar demanded strict action against the perpetrators and questioned the delay in identifying them.

“Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the incident and said he was full of anger. Manipur has witnessed violence for nearly 77 days. Why did it take so long so to express this anger?” she asked. “As a woman, I urge everyone to tag prime minister and raise questions over the incident. The Centre should be held accountable,” she said.

-Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Manipur Chief Minister and asked him to take all possible steps to nab all those involved in the incident and take appropriate actions as per law, PTI reported, quoting sources.