Manipur video incident: House of main accused who paraded women naked set on fire by miscreants

Two days after a horrific video from Manipur which showed two women being paraded naked by a group of Meitei men went viral, the house of the main accused in the case was set on fire by miscreants, reported The India Today.

The video, which surfaced on Wednesday, was reportedly shot in Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after the violent outbreak in the state during a rally. The video showed two women from the Kuki-zomi community being paraded naked by a mob of men who continued to sexually assaulted them.

Also Read: Manipur: 4 arrested as video of women being paraded naked sparks outrage across country

Following the incident in the Meitei-dominated valley district of Thoubal, a complaint was filed at a police station in the adjoining Kangpokpi district and a zero FIR was filed. The case was then forwarded to the police station concerned in Thoubal.

So far, four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Manipur police said, adding that all efforts are underway to nab the other culprits.

Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case :



03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now.



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 20, 2023

In his first remarks on the incident and the Manipur violence yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assure the nation that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.



“I want to assure the countrymen that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step after another, with all its might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.

CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet that a thorough investigation is currently underway into the incident and promised strict action, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.