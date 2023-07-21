scorecardresearch
Follow Us
MUST READ
Pause slide

Manipur video incident: House of main accused who paraded women naked set on fire by miscreants

So far, four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Manipur police said, adding that all efforts are underway to nab the other culprits.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Manipur| Manipur viral video
the house of the main accused in the viral video case was set on fire by miscreants. (Image-Twitter)

Two days after a horrific video from Manipur which showed two women being paraded naked by a group of Meitei men went viral, the house of the main accused in the case was set on fire by miscreants, reported The India Today.

The video, which surfaced on Wednesday, was reportedly shot in Kangpokpi district on May 4, a day after the violent outbreak in the state during a rally. The video showed two women from the Kuki-zomi community being paraded naked by a mob of men who continued to sexually assaulted them.

Also Read: Manipur: 4 arrested as video of women being paraded naked sparks outrage across country

Also Read

Following the incident in the Meitei-dominated valley district of Thoubal, a complaint was filed at a police station in the adjoining Kangpokpi district and a zero FIR was filed. The case was then forwarded to the police station concerned in Thoubal.

So far, four accused have been arrested in connection with the incident, Manipur police said, adding that all efforts are underway to nab the other culprits.

In his first remarks on the incident and the Manipur violence yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to assure the nation that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared.

“I want to assure the countrymen that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step after another, with all its might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” he said.

CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet that a thorough investigation is currently underway into the incident and promised strict action, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

More Stories on
Manipur

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 09:51 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS