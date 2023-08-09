Manipur video a blot on society, no political party can condone it: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke on the issue of Manipur violence and said that such an incident is a matter of shame for any civilised society. Shah was speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

“No civilised society can accept the violence that has happened in Manipur. We are all ashamed of it. But what is even more shameful is the politics that is happening on the Manipur issue,” Shah said, adding that his government has never shied away from a debate on Manipur.

Referring to the May 4 video that showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men, Shah said that the incident was a blot on society.

“The video pertains to an unfortunate incident on May 4. Any place in any part of the world can accept such an incident against any woman. It is a blot on society. Nobody can support it. Neither the House, neither any party from here (government) or there (Opposition),” Shah said.

Shah, however, questioned the timing of the video of the Manipur incident and asked why it made its way on social media just a day ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

“Media persons asked me why the Manipur video emerged on social media just before the Parliament Session. If anyone was in possession of the video, should it not have been shared with the DGP? Should it not have been shared with the police administration? Should it have been made public? At least think of the honour of that woman,” Shah said.

Shah, however, conceded to the issue of timing When interrupted by Opposition benches over the intelligence failure over the lack of input on the incident till it emerged on social media.

“I am not accusing them (Opposition of withholding the video). If anyone who had that video had shared it with the DGP, the culprits would have been arrested on May 5. The day the video was received, the same day the culprits were identified through face-identification software. All 9 accused have been arrested and are facing trial in jail.”

Shah also appealed to the House to join hands to issue an appeal for peace and calm to return in Manipur. Shah also referred to the issue of the failure of the Manipur government and responded to questions raised by the Opposition over its continuation.

Defending Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over violence in the state which began on May 3, Shah said that the chief minister of a state can only be changed by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution when he or she refuses to cooperate.

“The incumbent CM has cooperated with the Centre. We changed the DGP, the Chief Secretary, they did not object. They were cooperating with the central government.”

Shah also appealed for peace and calm between the two communities in Manipur and said that the order of the Manipur High Court, directing the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, was responsible for the violence that broke out in the state that was already battling discontent on account of “demographic insecurities”.