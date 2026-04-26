Intensifying unrest gripped Manipur on Saturday (April 25) as protesters clashed with security forces across the Imphal valley. The April 7 projectile killing of two Meitei children has triggered violent demonstrations over the past two weeks.

Organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), the protests highlighted deep grievances over ethnic violence, demanding justice, rehabilitation and government accountability amid ongoing ethnic strife.

For over a week, Manipur’s central valley simmered with demonstrations following the tragic attack on a Bishnupur home, killing two Meitei children. Saturday’s rally launched from eight points in Imphal East and West districts around 1:00 pm, converging toward Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s high-security bungalow. Markets shuttered, normal life halted, as thousands voiced fury over unaddressed ethnic clashes displacing thousands.

Flashpoints ignite: Stone-pelting meets tear gas in Imphal

Tensions boiled over at key sites like Keishampat, Lamlong, Ima Keithel and Singjamei. Protesters hurled stones to breach security lines, prompting tear gas barrages and lathi charges. Multiple confrontations blocked access to government hubs, injuring several demonstrators- exact numbers unclear. Videos captured chaotic scenes of running crowds and billowing smoke, amplifying the spiral from peaceful march to pitched battles.

COCOMI’s demands: Justice, rehabilitation and end to SoO pact

COCOMI’s memorandum pressed for a judicial probe into CRPF firing that killed three after the April 7 incident, resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), action against “narco-terrorism,” and scrapping the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki-Zomi groups.

Spokesperson Nahakpam Shanta warned of escalated “democratic agitations” if unmet, “Earlier assurances for IDPs unfulfilled- no action-taken reports despite repeated pleas. Resolve before census or NRC.”

What ‘scrapping Suspension of Operations with Kuki-Zomi groups’ actually means?

Scrapping the Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Kuki‑Zomi groups refers to formally ending a long‑standing ceasefire‑style agreement under which Kuki‑Zomi insurgent outfits had agreed to stop armed violence and stay in designated camps, while the Indian security forces in return suspended offensive operations against them.

By scrapping the SoO, state or central authorities signal that they no longer wish to maintain this de‑ facto truce, which opens the door for normal security operations, tighter monitoring and potentially a more confrontational approach to the groups if they are seen as violating the agreement or fuelling conflict.

In Manipur’s context, calls to scrap the SoO reflect demands from certain civil society groups and political actors who hold these outfits partly responsible for the ethnic violence and want the state to regain full operational freedom against them.

Dialogue over disruption for lasting peace

Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged restraint, emphasising talks as the sole path to peace. “Unrest hits daily wagers and students hardest. Government can’t succeed alone- civil society must join negotiations,” he pleaded, acknowledging the toll on Manipur’s fragile fabric amid Meitei-Kuki divides.

Rooted in 2023 ethnic clashes, Saturday’s violence underscores unresolved tensions, IDP crises and security lapses. With protests threatening intensification, Manipur teeters, demanding swift intervention to halt the spiral and foster dialogue.