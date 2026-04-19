Fresh violence and protests in Manipur have deepened tensions in the state, with two civilians killed in a suspected militant ambush in Ukhrul district even as large-scale demonstrations continue in the Imphal valley following the deaths of two children earlier this month.

As per a report by PTI, suspected militants open fire on civilian vehicles near TM Kasom in Ukhrul on Saturday, killing a retired Army personnel and another civilian. The attack took place a day after Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the district and appealed for peace between communities. The CM condemned the killings and announced that the case would be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

What has triggered the fresh wave of protests?

The protest in the valley was sparked by the April 7 attack in Bishnupur’s Tronglaobi village, where two children, a five-year-old boy and an infant, were killed after a projectile struck their home. The incident has led to widespread anger, particularly in Meitei-majority areas, leading to torch rallies, sit-ins and repeated confrontations with security forces, as per a report by The Indian Express.

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Despite curfews, hundreds of protestors have taken to the streets in Imphal over consecutive nights, raising slogans demanding justice for the victims and action against those responsible. Protestors have also called for the withdrawal of central forces from the state, alleging failure to prevent violence.

How have protests unfolded on the ground?

Security forces have used tear gas and other crowd-control measures to disperse demonstrators attempting to breach barricades in areas like Singjamei and Lamlong Bazaar. Clashes have also been reported, with injuries on both sides. According to an Indian Express report, protestors have also set up informal “check points” on key roads, disrupting the movement of goods and vehicles between Imphal and hill districts.

Civil society groups, including AMUCCO, have led many of these protests, accusing authorities of failing to protect civilians. A security official as cited by The Indian Express have affected supplies moving to areas like Churachandpur.

What is the status of the Ukhrul ambush probe?

The ambush targeted a convoy of civilian vehicles travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul. Windshields of multiple vehicles were damaged in the firing. The CM said security forces have launched operations to apprehend those behind the attack and assured that the government remains committed to ensuring safety, as reported by PTI.

While the Tangkhul Naga Long condemned the killings and questioned the effectiveness of security forces, the Kuki-Zo Council denied any involvement in the incident.

What is the overall law and order situation?

Amid rising tensions, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the situation in Manipur remains “sensitive but under control,” urging people to stay alert against rumours and misinformation, as stated by PTI. Officials said both the ambush and the earlier attack are under investigation, with agencies also probing possible links to attempts to destabilise the state government.