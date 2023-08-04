Manipur tense again: Cop killed in clash, mob loots weapons from police armoury in Bishnupur

A mob comprising members of the Meitei community of the state broke into a police armoury in Bishnupur on Thursday and stole weapons, including AK and ‘Ghatak’ series of assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said today.

One security personnel was also killed at Koutruk in Bishnupur district when the armed attackers engaged in an encounter with the security forces, reported Indo-Asian News Service.

The incident took place at the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district.

A crowd of protesters had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3, they said.

More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK series assault rifle, three ‘Ghaatak’ rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines, 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob, officials said.

The mass burial programme by the Kuki-Zo community had sparked fresh tension in the strife-torn state with the majority community opposing the move.

On Thursday, the Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas in Bishnupur district to stop processions on their way to the proposed burial site in violation of restrictions on gatherings leading more than 25 people injured, officials said.

The Manipur High Court on Thursday morning, had stayed the proposed mass burial even though the Kuki community claimed that they had postponed the programme after discussions with the Union Home ministry.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

