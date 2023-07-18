Manipur: Surpeme Court refuses to interfere in High Court order on Internet restoration

The Supreme court on Monday refused to interfere with a Manipur High Court order restoring partial internet service in the violence-hit state.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra directed the state government to approach the High Court in case of difficulties in implementing its direction.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Nine killed in fresh round of violence, official residence of state’s only female minister set on fire

The HC had on July 7 directed lifting of the ban on internet leased line and fiber-to-home services in compliance with the safety measures recommended by an expert committee.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state of Manipur, said, “Any rumour is likely to ignite riots. The question of the internet is sometimes open and then sometimes it is not. My prayer is that the Internet issue can be left to the discretion of those on ground, my lord.”

Also Read: Manipur violence: 142 dead in clashes so far, Imphal West and East, Churachandpur worst hit, govt tells SC

A 12-member expert committee was earlier formed to assess the feasibility of blocking VPN servers as a means to safely restore internet connectivity while maintaining restrictions on social media platforms.

Internet restrictions have been imposed on the state of Manipur since May 3, after a conflict between the Meitei and Kuki tribes. Since then, reports of ethnic violence have continued to emerge in various districts of Manipur.