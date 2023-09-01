Manipur: Situation tense as eight killed in fresh violence, explosives recovered

Violence continued in the foothills of Manipur on Thursday as at least eight people were killed, while 18 others were injured in Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts following continuous gunbattle between Kukis and Meiteis since August 29.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh termed the situation as “critical” and asked the general public to maintain calm.

Also Read: One killed in fresh violence in Manipur as mob attacks Kuki-Zo village

An official said firing was continuing intermittently in the foothills of Khoirentak in the Bishnupur district and adjoining Chingphei and Khousabung areas in Churachandpur district. According to the details, violence on August 29 erupted after a 30-year-old village volunteer was killed following heavy firing in the Khoirentak area, PTI reported.

Another person died when a country-made gun he was using misfired and hit him on his face near Narainsena village in Bishnupur on the same day, officials said.

Also Read: Manipur violence: Three mutilated bodies of village guards found in Ukhrul

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a series of search operations by security personnel in vulnerable areas of Churachandpur and Imphal West districts led to the recovery of a cache of 20 explosive devices (commonly known as pipe bombs), 3 firearms, 20 rounds of ammunition and approximately 30 grams of gunpowder.

Furthermore, the tense situation prompted the installation of 130 checkpoints and Nakas across various districts of Manipur, encompassing both hill and valley areas. As a result, law enforcement apprehended more than 1,900 individuals in connection with violations across different districts within the state.

Also Read: Manipur violence: CBI to take over nine more cases

More than 160 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a “Tribal Solidarity March” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.