Manipur: Restrictions relaxed in Imphal West on Sunday

The restrictions on the movement of people were imposed on May 3 after clashes broke out in the state, said the notification issued by Additional District Magistrate N Johnson Meetei on Saturday.

Written by PTI
Manipur, Manipur restriction, Manipur curfew,
More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC were relaxed in the Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Sunday, according to a notification.

“… restriction of movement of general public outside their residences is hereby lifted for 2nd July, 2023 (Sunday) from 05:00 AM to 06:00 PM for all areas of Imphal West District,” it said.

The decision was taken due to considerable improvement of law and order situation in the district, it said, adding that there is also a need to relax the restriction to allow people to purchase essential items, including medicines and food.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

First published on: 02-07-2023 at 10:15 IST

