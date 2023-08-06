Manipur reports fresh violence: 15 houses torched, 1 person shot in Imphal West

In an escalation of violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, at least 15 houses were set on fire at Langol Games village in Manipur’s Imphal West district. A man was also shot during the violence, and suffered bullet injuries in his leg.

The incident happened on Saturday evening as a mob went on a rampage, said officials, reported PTI. Security personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control, they added.

The 45-year-old man, who was shot during the violence, was admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with bullet wounds on his left thigh, and is stated to be out of danger at present.

On Sunday morning, the siuation improved, however, restrictions remained, officials said.

Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district’s Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said. Three nearby houses were also set on fire, and firefighters were called to douse the flames.

The incidents of violence were reported amid the 24-hour general strike called by the coordinating committee of 27 assembly constituencies, which paralysed normal life in the Imphal valley on Saturday.

In another incident, five people — three from the Meitei community and two from the Kuki-Zomi community — were killed in Manipur in the early hours of Saturday in Kwakta area of the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district and Pholjang village of Churachandpur, where the Kuki-Zos live.

Manipur has been marred by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and the majority Meitei communities since May 3, claiming the lives of over 160 people.