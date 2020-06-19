Manipur political situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Ministe Conrad K Sangma said political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in his state. (File pic)

Meghalaya Chief Minister and National Peoples Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the political situation in Manipur will not have any impact in Meghalaya.

Four NPP MLAs, who were all ministers in the BJP-led coalition government led by N Biren Singh in Manipur, resigned from the cabinet on Wednesday and have pledged support to the Congress.

“The situation that is unfolding in Manipur has to do a lot with the leadership, it is more of an individual-centric issue and it will not have any impact in Meghalaya,” Sangma told reporters.

The NPP president said he has also discussed and apprised the coalition partners of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) on the situation during a meeting held on Wednesday.

“I have assured everybody that the Manipur situation will not have any impact in Meghalaya,” he added.

The BJP is a member of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government led by Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya.

He also assured that the Manipur situation will also not have any adverse effect on the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat which will be held on Friday. He said the NPP had withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur after three BJP MLAs resigned.

Sangma said, “The main reason has been some concerns regarding the leadership of the (Manipur) chief minister and there were situations where some of the portfolios were taken away from our ministers…”

The NPP president said he has also brought the matter to the notice of the central leadership of the BJP in New Delhi.

“We are trying to resolve this issue to a large extent and efforts are on but the resignation of the BJP MLAs has finally triggered this entire sequence of events. I am in touch with them (NPP MLAs) and trying to resolve this situation,” Sangma said.

He said the two national secretaries of the NPP have been asked to visit Manipur to meet the MLAs and submit a report to him.