Manipur political crisis: Congress stakes claim to form govt, BJP scrambles to pacify NPP MLAs

The four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs in Manipur were taken to Guwahati on Tuesday for a discussion with top BJP leaders as the saffron party scrambles to save its government in the North Eastern state.

The Biren Singh government in Manipur is on the verge of collapse after three BJP MLAs resigned and four NPP MLAs withdrew their support.

Faced with a rebellion, the BJP deployed its chief troubleshooter and Assam minister Himant Biswa Sarma to rescue the Biren Singh government. Sarma on Sunday visited Imphal where he met the NPP leadership but failed to persuade them to reconsider the decision.

The National People’s Party is headed by Conrad Sangma, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Conrad is the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker late PA Sangma. The NPP has been anti-Congress since its inception in 2013. But the Congress now has claimed that it has the support of the NPP’s 4 MLAs in Manipur and has even staked claim to form the government.

According to reports, the 4 MLAs along with their party chief were on Tuesday flown to Guwahati for “urgent discussions” with the senior BJP leaders.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 28 of the 60 seats while the BJP secured 18 seats. The BJP along with small parties gained majority in the Legislative Assembly and formed the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.

However, the political equation changed following resignations of the three BJP MLAs and NPP MLAs walking out of the alliance government. The BJP has now 18 MLAs and enjoys the support of 5 more MLAs (4 of Naga People’s Front and lone LJP).

Clearly, the numbers do not favour the BJP. If reports are to go by, the BJP may replace Biren Singh to save its government in Manipur which will go to polls in 2022.

Earlier on Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma had described the situation as “under control” and exuded confidence that the political crisis will be put to rest in two- three days.

“This will be resolved nicely. All discussions are taking place in a positive atmosphere and, within two or three days, a positive result will emerge,” he had said.

The resignations of the BJP MLAs and NPP MLAs’ decision to withdraw their support came just ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls for which both the BJP and Congress have fielded candidates. The BJP, however, won the single seat after the Speaker allowed the three Congress MLAs to vote who are facing disqualification.

Meanwhile, a CBI team has reached Imphal to question Congress leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh in connection with an alleged Rs 332-crore scam.