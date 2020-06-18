Manipur political crisis: BJP govt on verge of collapse, Congress to meet Governor to call for special Assembly session

Soon after three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs resigned from the Manipur Legislative Assembly, the Congress said that it will approach Governor Najma Heptullah to call for a special Assembly session to floor a no-confidence motion against the government. The three BJP MLAs who resigned are TT Haokip, S Subhaschandra Singh and Samuel Jendai.

Senior Congress leader and former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh said he will meet the Governor and demand that a special session be convened at the earliest.

The Manipur Assembly has a current strength of 59 MLAs. One MLA who had defected to BJP from Congress was disqualified. Ibobi also claimed that the Congress has support of 30 MLAs.

The N Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur is on the verge of collapse after three MLAs resigned from the House and party membership to join the Congress.The National People’s Party (NPP), one of the BJP’s mail allies, has also announced to withdraw its support and pledged support to the Congress. The NPP has four MLAs and all are ministers including deputy CM Y Joykumar Singh.

Besides BJP and NPP MLAs, the lone TMC MLA and an independent MLA have also ended their support to the BJP government.

In total, the BJP has lost the support of 9 MLAs of which three are from its own camp.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 28 of the 60 seats while the BJP scored 21. Although the Congress was the single largest party, it couldn’t form the government and the BJP with the support of 4 National People’s Party MLAs, lone TMC MLA and 4 Naga People’s Front (BJP ally in Nagaland) formed its first government in the Northeast.

Haokip, one of the three BJP MLAs, told reporters at a press conference in Imphal that he tendered his resignation on his own volition. The two other BJP MLAs were also present at the media briefing.

Biren Singh has been facing revolt since long and several attempts were made in past to dethrone him from within the party ranks. However, he managed to survive after the BJP central leadership’s intervention. But on April 9, Biren Singh divested his deputy and NPP leader Joykumar of all portfolios.

Joykumar told Indian Express that the Chief Minister had promised 5 kg rice to everyone and assured there will be no shortage during lockdown, but that was not the case.

“I raised the matter. Soon after, he took away my portfolios. BJP members had called for our resignation from the government,” he said.

Joykumar was in charge of environment, forest and climate change portfolios. The CM has now transferred them to himself.

He also claimed that Biren had said that after the Rajya Sabha election all NPP ministers will be dropped from the cabinet. “The BJP keeps attacking its own allies. How could we accept this behaviour?” he said.

Incidentally, Joykumar was DG Police of Manipur during Ibobi’s tenure and has a close working relationship with the former CM.