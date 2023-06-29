The Manipur police on Thursday stopped the convoy of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi near Bishnupur. Rahul, who arrived in Imphal this morning on a two-day visit to the violence-hit state, was en route to Churachandpur, the epicentre of the unrest that has rocked the capital for close to two months now.

According to news agency PTI, the police stopped Rahul’s convoy “fearing violence” as the Congress leader headed to Churachandpur.

Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, however, questioned the decision by the police and said he failed to understand why the cops had stopped the convoy.

“Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us,” he said.

The Congress leader further said that Rahul’s visit is only aimed at meeting affected people and claimed that there was no blockade along the route they travelled 20-25 km on.

“I do not know why the Police are not allowing us. Rahul Gandhi’s visit is to meet the affected people only. We travelled around 20-25 km but there was no road blockage anywhere. Rahul Gandhi is sitting inside the car. I do not know who has instructed the local police,” Venugopal added.

Rahul, who began his two-day visit to the state today, is scheduled to meet the victims of the violence at relief camps in the state and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur. Rahul is the first mainstream Opposition leader to visit the state after the ethnic strife broke out in early May.

“Rahul Gandhi will be in the state on June 29-30 during which he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur,” Venugopal had tweeted earlier.