Manipur next? State cabinet passes resolution for NRC rollout in state, CM backs idea

The Manipur government on Monday passed a resolution for the introduction of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, on the lines of the one conducted in neighbouring Assam. The resolution was passed in a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Biren Singh today. Speaking to news agency PTI, Singh said that the government will soon approach the central government over the issue. He also claimed that many states in the northeast need NRC.

“We and many of the states in the northeast need NRC. The Manipur government has already taken a decision in the cabinet to have NRC,” Singh told PTI.

Singh also praised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government’s view that no illegal immigrant will be allowed to reside anywhere in the country. The Manipur Chief Minister further added that NRC in the state will be done under the supervision of the central government.

“It will be done through the central government. Assam is doing it under the supervision of the Supreme Court. So we are requesting the central government and it will be done by them,” PTI quoted Singh as saying.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) today asked the government to remove the errors in the final list of the NRC conducted in Assam before moving ahead. It also welcomed the bold step taken by the government.

BJP’s general secretary Ram Madhav has informed all the seven northeastern states about the NRC exercise carried out in Assam and its final list. Madhav is also the party in charge of the northeastern states.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland raised concerns over the recently conducted NRC in Assam as well as the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take the northeastern states into confidence before any such steps are taken.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is also popularly known as CAB. The bill, however, was not passed in the Parliament, but the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre had made it clear that the government will bring some amendments so that the implementation can be carried out.