Manipur: Myanmar national, two others named in NIA chargesheet in extortion case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three persons, including a Myanmar national, under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in an alleged extortion case by members of banned terror organisations in Manipur.

The accused have been allegedly raising and collecting funds for terrorist organisations, including the People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and United National Liberation Front (UNLF).

The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Deepak Sharma aka Khinmaung, who is a Myanmar national. Other accused are: Suraj Jaiswal (33) and Shaikhom Bruce Meitei (38) from Manipur. All of them have been charged under UAPA 1967 and Deepak has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946, an NIA spokesperson said.

The accused had been raising or collecting funds with the intention to further the activities of the banned outfits. Probe in the case has revealed that they have been making extortion calls to people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organisations.

Earlier, in February, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against seven accused, including a juvenile, in a case pertaining to recovery of arms and explosives collected by banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for terrorist activities in Manipur.

The accused were booked under charges of the Arms Act as well as UAPA.