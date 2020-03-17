Manipur: Mobile internet suspended, prohibitory orders imposed after clashes

Vehicles were set ablaze in Kamjong. (Express Photo)

Mobile internet services were suspended for three days on Monday across Manipur and prohibitory orders imposed in parts of Kamjong district after violent clashes between residents of two villages over a suspected land dispute, officials said. The measures were taken after villagers of Kamjong in the homonymous district allegedly attacked the residents and torched houses in Chassad village.

Some residents of Chassad village have been sheltered at a government camp, they said, without elaborating on whether anybody was injured in the attack.

Police contingents have been deployed in both the villages to maintain peace.

Mobile internet services were suspended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the state after anti-social elements tried to vitiate the atmosphere by circulating hate videos and images, according to an order issued by Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash.

“The order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur and shall be in force for the next three days and with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational,” it said.

Kamjong district magistrate Kengoo Zuringla clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc at Chassad-Kamjong and along the main road of Sampui area in the hill district “for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility, danger to human lives and properties and to prevent riot”. The order will be in force till further notice.

Police said a land dispute could be the reason behind the clashes. Investigation is under way.