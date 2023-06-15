A fresh wave of violence engulfed Manipur’s capital on Thursday as a mob set multiple houses ablaze, leading to chaos and destruction in Imphal, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

According to PTI, officials said that security forces were compelled to employ tear gas shells at the mob in an attempt to regain control of the situation. However, their efforts proved insufficient, forcing them to resort to stronger measures.

The incident comes just a day after a tragic episode in which nine individuals lost their lives due to firing and arson in Aigejang village, located in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

The violence took a distressing turn when the official residence of Kangpokpi MLA and state cabinet minister, Nemcha Kipgen, was also targeted and set on fire at approximately 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Army, Assam Rifles intensify patrolling

The recent surge in violence has prompted the Army and Assam Rifles columns to intensify patrolling throughout the strife-torn state, dismantling barriers that had been erected. Their presence aims to restore peace and stability to the region, minimising the risk of further escalations.

Over the past month, the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed the lives of more than 100 individuals, leaving an additional 300 injured. The clashes initially erupted on May 3, triggered by a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The escalating violence and destruction have profoundly affected the lives of the people residing in Manipur, as fear and uncertainty continue to grip the region.