Manipur: Mob sets several houses on fire in fresh spate of violence in Imphal

Manipur violence: A mob set several houses on fire as a fresh spate of violence gripped the restive state.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Manipur violence| Imphal|
Manipur: Mob sets houses on fire in violence in Imphal (Photo: PTI)

A fresh wave of violence engulfed Manipur’s capital on Thursday as a mob set multiple houses ablaze, leading to chaos and destruction in Imphal, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

According to PTI, officials said that security forces were compelled to employ tear gas shells at the mob in an attempt to regain control of the situation. However, their efforts proved insufficient, forcing them to resort to stronger measures. 

Also Read: Manipur violence: Nine killed in fresh round of violence, official residence of state’s only female minister set on fire

The incident comes just a day after a tragic episode in which nine individuals lost their lives due to firing and arson in Aigejang village, located in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. 

The violence took a distressing turn when the official residence of Kangpokpi MLA and state cabinet minister, Nemcha Kipgen, was also targeted and set on fire at approximately 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read: Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 22-year-old defence volunteer killed in Churachandpur

Army, Assam Rifles intensify patrolling

The recent surge in violence has prompted the Army and Assam Rifles columns to intensify patrolling throughout the strife-torn state, dismantling barriers that had been erected. Their presence aims to restore peace and stability to the region, minimising the risk of further escalations.

Over the past month, the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has claimed the lives of more than 100 individuals, leaving an additional 300 injured. The clashes initially erupted on May 3, triggered by a “Tribal Solidarity March” organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The escalating violence and destruction have profoundly affected the lives of the people residing in Manipur, as fear and uncertainty continue to grip the region.

Manipur

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 17:58 IST

