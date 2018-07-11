Manipur landslides: Nine killed, seven injured in Tamenglong town

Security personnel and locals are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing. (Reuters)

Heavy rain triggered landslides in three places in Manipur’s Tamenglong town early this morning, killing nine persons and injuring seven, officials said. The bodies of two children are yet to be recovered, said Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The seven injured have been admitted to the district hospital in Tamenglong, which borders Assam and is about 150 km from here. “I am deeply saddened to know that nine precious life lost due to landslide at 3 places in Tamenglong Head Quarter, till now 7 bodies have been recovered, 2 bodies of children yet to be recovered. Rescue operations are on,” the chief minister said on Twitter.

District Deputy Commissioner Rabinder Singh told PTI that the bodies of seven of the nine persons missing following the landslides have been recovered. Security personnel and locals are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing, he said.

Jitendra Singh, union minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), tweeted, “Saddened to learn, 9 precious lives lost due to landslide at 3 places in Tamenglong, #Manipur. Appreciate CM Sh @NBirenSingh taking a personal interest in rescue operations”.