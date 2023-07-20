Opposition parties have unitedly demanded a suo motu statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses of Parliament before a discussion on the prevailing situation in Manipur is taken up for discussion in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The demand comes in the wake of the shocking video in Manipur that showed two women from the Kuki-Zomi community being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob of men.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after transacting no business amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition leaders demanding the PM’s statement in both Houses of Parliament. The leaders were also heard raising slogans of “Manipur”, “Manipur” continuously.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister finally broke his silence on the issue, expressing his pain and anger over the “shameful” incident and vowing to ensure that no culprit would be spared. However, the Opposition remains unsatisfied, asserting that a mere statement is not enough, and they insist on a discussion on the situation in Manipur, seeking the Prime Minister’s presence and a detailed statement before the parliamentary discussion.

Floor leaders of various Opposition parties convened at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been questioning the Prime Minister’s silence on the escalating violence in Manipur, which has persisted for the past 80 days.

Kharge, along with several other members of the Opposition, has submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament to initiate a discussion on the Manipur situation, suspending all other business. “He has visited foreign countries…France, Egypt…but Manipur is not on his mind. He could have visited Manipur… At least held a meeting and appealed for peace and consoled them. Women are being raped in Manipur… Women are being beaten up on the roads… Their houses are being looted… Women are being gangraped… All this is happening…but Modi is not bothered,” he said.

“In the last 80 days…he has addressed election rallies…. Election campaigns should be done once elections are announced…. he is addressing elections meetings using government expenditure but he is not bothered about Manipur. This means he is not interested in being in the midst of the people consoling them and finding a solution to their problem… Because he wants conflict,” Kharge alleged.

In a tweet, Kharge said, the “Modi government and the BJP have changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state”.

“Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in the Parliament and tell the nation what happened without blaming others for your dual incompetence — both at the Centre and the state,” he added.

The Opposition leaders criticised the government, accusing it of transforming democracy and the rule of law into “Mobocracy,” contributing to the erosion of the state’s social fabric. They reiterated that a mere statement would not suffice, calling for accountability and immediate action to address the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, while acknowledging the Prime Minister’s brief statement, described it as “too little too late.” He said that the demand of the 26-party INDIA is crystal clear – PM Modi must address the “horrific and tragic developments” in Manipur in both Houses of Parliament, followed by a comprehensive discussion.

Ramesh pointed out that the Prime Minister’s remarks only touched upon one specific incident while neglecting the broader context of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. “After which, the PM tried to divert attention from the colossal governance failures and the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the Opposition while ignoring atrocities on women in states like MP, UP and Gujarat.”