Manipur HC orders status quo on proposed burial site for Kuki-Zomi people killed in violence

The Manipur High Court on Thursday directed the Kuki-Zo community to maintain status quo at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district where the community had planned a burial service for 35 people who were killed in the ethnic strife, news agency PTI reported.

An organisation, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), also agreed to conditionally postpone the burial for five days after requests from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. They said Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga also requested the same.

“We had a marathon meeting last night till 4 am due to a new development. The MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) requested us to delay the burial for five more days and that if we comply with that request, we will be allowed to bury in the same location and the government will legalise the land for the burial. The Mizoram CM had also made a similar request,” the ITLF said.

“After long deliberation with various stakeholders late in the night, we have come to a conclusion that we will consider the request of the MHA provided they give us a written assurance on five demands,” it further stated.

Claiming the lives of more than 160 people, the Manipur ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

