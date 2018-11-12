Manipur fake encounter case: Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking recusal of judges of bench

SC dismisses plea seeking recusal of judges of bench hearing Manipur fake encounter cases

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by some Manipur Police personnel seeking recusal of the judges of the bench in Manipur fake encounter cases in which the CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) is carrying out a probe.

A bench comprising Justices Madan B Lokur and U U Lalit said that there was no reason for these policemen to doubt the SIT and the probe conducted by it in these cases.

READ ALSO | SC declines early hearing of pleas in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case

The bench also said that the institutional integrity of the judiciary and the CBI must be maintained.

The apex court’s order came on a plea filed by some Manipur Police personnel who had sought recusal of judges of the bench, claiming they had earlier termed some accused, who were charge sheeted by the SIT in the encounter cases, as “murderers”.