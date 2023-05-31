Manipur ethnic violence: Amit Shah to visit Moreh and Kangpokpi, review security measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Wednesday, where he will meet Kuki civil society groups, besides reviewing the security measures, reported PTI, citing Army sources.

The violence in Manipur shows no signs of abating as incidents of gunfight between militants and security forces were reported from Sugnu in Kakching district overnight.

Firing was also reported at Sagolmang in Imphal East where a civilian was injured in an attack by militants, the sources said.

Shah, who is on a four-day visit to the state, flew to Imphal on Monday night, and will stay till June 1.

On Tuesday, Shah was in the Churachandpur district, which was one of the worst affected districts by the ethnic violence, and met several tribal leaders.

The key demands of the tribal leaders included the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur and the creation of a separate administration for tribals, The Indian Express reported, citing sources. Reportedly, the demands are being considered.

He asked the leaders to ensure peace for at least a fortnight, so that normalcy could return and the talks could be taken ahead. The union home minister also assured an independent probe into the violence by a central agency or judicial committe, the sources told IE.

Shah held closed-door meeting with leaders of the Zo-Kuki civil society organisations, tribe representatives and intellectuals. He also met civil society organisation leaders, student bodies, women groups and tribe leaders.

When Shah arrived at the Churachandpur district headquarters in a chopper around 2.50 pm, he headed to the 27 Sector, Assam Rifles at Tuibong. Several people had formed a human chain along the road holding up placards with slogans like, “We want separate administration”, “No separate administration, no rest”, and “Separation from Manipur our only hope for survival”.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, read that Shah will visit Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of Manipur today.

“He will interact with the delegations of various local groups in Moreh followed by meeting with Civil Society Organisations in Kangpokpi. Later he will hold a security review meeting in Imphal,” the statement read.

Ethnic clashes broke out in the state nearly a month ago after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. After a relative lull for over a fortnight, the state witnessed a sudden spurt in clashes, and gunfight between militants and security forces on Sunday.