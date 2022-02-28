Manipur Elections 2022 LIVE: First phase polling underway, CM confident of becoming CM for second time

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Voting News Live: Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 AM on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations. Of the 38 seats voting today, 29 are in districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while the remaining nine are spread across Churchandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl.
Among the key candidates are chief minister and BJP candidate from Heingang N Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from Uripok and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.
Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live: Manipur Election 2022 Voting Live Updates, Manipur Election 2022 Voting Live Coverage
I shall get 75 percent of the votes in my constituency. We will get 30 out of the 38 seats going to polls today… I am confident that I shall be the CM for the second time: Biren Singh after casting his vote
The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 38 seats, followed by Congress with 35 contestants, NPP with 27, JD (U) with 28, Shiv Sena with seven, RPI (Athawale) with six, LJP (Ram Vilas) with three, and Kuki National Assembly and Kuki People's Alliance with two each. Eighteen Independents are also in the fray.
The campaigning for the phase 1 polls in Manipur ended today with all political parties making their last effort to woo the voters in the north-eastern state. The high-voltage campaign saw the ruling BJP slamming the opposition over its misrule during the previous government and promising an all-round development for the state in the coming five years. Read More
In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. Later, BJP forged an alliance with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.
The BJP formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the support of the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). However, this time the BJP decided to go solo and is contesting all 60 seats alone.
The Congress, on the other hand, has formed an alliance of six political parties and named it Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA). The coalition partners in MPSA include Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular).