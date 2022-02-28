Manipur Elections 2022 LIVE: First phase polling underway, CM confident of becoming CM for second time

Live

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Live, Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live News: Of the 38 seats voting today, 29 are in districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while the remaining nine are spread across Churchandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl.

Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Voting News Live: Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 AM on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations. Of the 38 seats voting today, 29 are in districts of Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur while the remaining nine are spread across Churchandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl.

Among the key candidates are chief minister and BJP candidate from Heingang N Biren Singh, his cabinet colleague Thongam Biswajit Singh, speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, deputy CM and NPP candidate Yumnam Joykumar from Uripok and Manipur Congress president N Lokesh Singh from Nambol.

Live Updates Manipur Assembly Election 2022 Polling Live: Manipur Election 2022 Voting Live Updates, Manipur Election 2022 Voting Live Coverage 07:51 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 Confident I shall be CM for the second time: N Biren Singh I shall get 75 percent of the votes in my constituency. We will get 30 out of the 38 seats going to polls today… I am confident that I shall be the CM for the second time: Biren Singh after casting his vote 07:26 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 BJP fields candidates in all seats, Congress in 35 seats The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 38 seats, followed by Congress with 35 contestants, NPP with 27, JD (U) with 28, Shiv Sena with seven, RPI (Athawale) with six, LJP (Ram Vilas) with three, and Kuki National Assembly and Kuki People's Alliance with two each. Eighteen Independents are also in the fray. 07:22 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 CM Heingang N Biren Singh arrives at Shrivan High School in Imphal to vote https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1498113620081000448 07:01 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 Voting in 38 seats begins https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1498108288235614211 06:59 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 Manipur Election 2022 Phase 1: Voting date, time, result date, key candidates, opinion polls, exit poll – All you need to know The campaigning for the phase 1 polls in Manipur ended today with all political parties making their last effort to woo the voters in the north-eastern state. The high-voltage campaign saw the ruling BJP slamming the opposition over its misrule during the previous government and promising an all-round development for the state in the coming five years. Read More 06:55 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 Visuals from Thangmeiband Khoyathong Tombisana High School, Imphal https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1498106591576719361 06:54 (IST) 28 Feb 2022 How Congress failed to form govt in Manipur in 2017 despite being single largest party? In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Congress emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) managed to secure only one constituency. Later, BJP forged an alliance with the NPP, NPF and LJP to form the government under the leadership of Biren Singh.