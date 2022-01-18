Manipur Elections 2022 | BJP may ditch Conrad Sangma to join hands with NPF: Report

Recently, NPF leadership met central leaders of the BJP, including Amit Shah, to come to an understanding, which could lead to a friendly fight on a number of seats.

Eyeing a second straight term in Manipur, the BJP is likely to get into an alliance with the Naga People’s Front and may ditch Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party, News18 quoted sources as saying. However, there has been no specific talk on seat-sharing between the BJP and NPF so far.

The report further quoted sources saying that the NPF, which contested on 10 seats in the last assembly elections, winning four seats, may demand 15 seats this time.

The BJP is in power in Meghalaya in alliance with Conrad Sangma’s party but is unlikely to follow suit in Manipur given the fact that during the last time crisis of the Biren Singh government was also administered by the fact that four NPP MLAs who were also ministers in the government had withdrawn support.

Singh formed the NDA-led government in the state in 2017 but suffered a major jolt in June 2020 when nine MLAs, including ministers, withdrew their support from the government, reducing it to a minority. However, four NPP MLAs later came back to the NDA fold following an intervention by the central leadership.

The BJP is likely to contest all 60 seats inn Manipur which goes to polls in two phases on February 27 and March 3. Currently, the NDA, led by the BJP, is in majority in the assembly with 36 of the 60 seats — this includes 24 BJP MLAs and four MLAs from NPP and NDF each, 1 from LJP, and three independents.