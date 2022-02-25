Manipur Elections 2022 | 21% candidates in phase 1 have criminal cases, more than half are crorepatis: ADR

The ADR also said that more than half of the candidates in both the phases of Manipur elections are crorepatis.

Political parties in Manipur seem to have fielded several candidates with criminal backgrounds for the Assembly polls, scheduled to be held in two phases on February 28 and March 3, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

According to the ADR data, at least 21 per cent of the 173 candidates in fray for the first phase and around 17 per cent of the 92 candidates in fray for the second phase have declared criminal cases. The BJP has fielded the most number of candidates with criminal cases followed by the JD(U).

The report states that in the first phase, 11 out of 38 candidates from the BJP, seven out of 28 candidates from the JD(U), eight out of 35 candidates from the INC and three out of 27 candidates from the NPP have declared criminal cases against them.

Meanwhile, among the candidates in the second phase, 40 per cent of the candidates fielded by JD(U), 22 per cent of the candidates of the Congress, 18 per cent from the NPP and nine per cent from the BJP have declared criminal cases against them.

The state elections in Manipur will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will be held on March 10, along with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.